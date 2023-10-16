Khloe Kardashian and Son Tatum Rock Matching Cow Costumes for Halloween: Photos

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian, 39, was a doting momma and rocked a matching cow costume with her son, Tatum, 1, in an October 15 Instagram post. The TV personality and her little one looked adorable in the cow costumes in the photos shared on social media over the weekend. Khloe’s Halloween costume featured brown spots, while Tatum’s featured black spots. “until the cows come home,” she captioned the post.

In the first slide, the blonde beauty posed with Tatum, her daughter, True, 5, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 6. Although Khloe and Tatum rocked costumes, it did not appear that True and her cousin joined in on the exciting outfits. The five-year-old rocked a light-blue matching sweatsuit, while Dream appeared to be wearing a blush-pink dress and matching leggings. Khloe also hilariously painted spots on her face to match her ensemble.

Soon after The Kardashians star shared the photos with her 311 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “Simply the sweetest babies,” her friend, Malika Haqq wrote. Meanwhile, her other celebrity pal, Faye Resnick, couldn’t help but chime in as well on Koko’s post. “Little Angels,” she penned, along with an angel emoji. Several of Khloe’s fans also complimented the starlet and her kiddos. “Only love in this beautiful photo,” an admirer wrote, while another added, “Love you Koko.”



The Good American co-founder then followed up the costume post with snapshots from her family’s pumpkin decorating party. “our annual pumpkin decorating party,” she captioned the carousel of party photos, along with a pumpkin emoji. Khloe’s backyard was full of pumpkins, mini haunted houses, balloons, and candy. Her followers once more couldn’t help but gush over the pre-Halloween celebrations. “Love this! You always give me party inspo. We love a good table,” one of her fans penned, while a second followed up with, “So sweet!!!”

The mother-of-two’s latest party photos comes amid Season 4 of her family’s hit Hulu reality series. This season her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, have been feuding after Kourt accused Kim of using her 2022 wedding as a business opportunity. Last week’s episode saw the two siblings seemingly reconcile after the Lemme founder sent Kim a photo of their late father via text message. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here,” Kim said. Fans can catch the next episode on October 19.