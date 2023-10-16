Jenna Bush Hager Sparks Rumor Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce May Buy Kansas City Home Together

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, sparked rumors that Taylor Swift, 33, and her new beau Travis Kelce, 34, may be looking to buy a home together in Kansas City, MO, during the Monday episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Page Six reported. The talk show host was chatting with her co-host Hoda Kotb about all the attention that the new lovebirds have been getting, and revealed that one of her friends told her about possible future real estate.

“A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house,” she said on the show before adding that the rumor was “not confirmed by NBC News.”

After Hoda hilariously chimed in and reminded Jenna that they work for a “news organization,” the daughter of former president George W. Bush replied with, “I said, ‘might be!'” Hoda went on to ask if the friend that texted her was a realtor. “No. But she knows realtors,” she responded.

Jenna’s claim comes after Taylor and Travis were seen multiple times over the weekend. The singer and athlete showed off PDA for the first time since they were romantically linked over a month ago by holding hands on dinner outings and at Saturday Night Live‘s afterparty. They also made surprise guest appearances on the sketch show, which Pete Davidson hosted.

Romance rumors about Taylor and Travis first started in the days before the former showed up to the latter’s football game in September. She cheered him and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on along with his mother, Donna Kelce, from a special suite in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. The “Midnight Rain” crooner also showed up to two more games after that, including one in which she brought along a lot of her celebrity friends, including Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively. Although Travis has publicly said a few words about his new girlfriend, he has kept most details about their love story private.