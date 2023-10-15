Justin & Hailey Bieber Twin in Leather Jackets at Los Angeles Event

Image Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber, 29, and Hailey Bieber, 26, had a fun date night at Victoria Monet‘s Los Angeles, CA stop during her Jaguar tour on Thursday. The husband and wife looked as happy as could be as they posed for photos while rocking matching black leather jackets and other casual attire. He also wore a red and black sweater, black pants, boots, and a black baseball cap as she wore a black and white top, black mini skirt, and white socks with black and white sneakers.

In addition to Justin and Hailey, Tori Kelly was on hand to watch one of Victoria’s L.A. shows. The lovebirds and the singer both posed for photos with Victoria, and Tori also wore a stylish outfit. It included a white crop top and tan cargo pants.

When Justin and Hailey aren’t having fun at concerts with other celebs, they’re praising each other on social media. The former recently made headlines for supporting the latter when her Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment product launched. He shared an Instagram post with photos of him and her at a Krispy Kreme in New York City, which can be seen below, and added a sweet caption. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode@krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” the caption read.

Justin and Hailey also celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September. They both took to their Instagram pages to share memorable photos and loving messages about the special day. “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years,” Justin wrote in his message. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

“5 ✨🤍 I love you,” Hailey wrote in her message. Most of the photos that they both shared were filled with PDA, including one that showed them sharing a passionate kiss and another that showed them cozily sitting at a table in front of a lit cake.