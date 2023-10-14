Jenelle Evans & Husband David Eason Reportedly Could Face Charges of Assault & Neglect After Son Jace Ran Away

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jenelle Evans, 31, and her husband David Eason, 35, reportedly could face charges of assault and neglect after their son Jace, 14, recently ran away from home three times over a month, according to TMZ. The outlet claimed an investigation into the family is due to wrap up soon after law enforcement interviewed Jace, whom the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed with her ex Andrew Lewis in 2009. It’s unclear whether or not the charges will actually happen, but sources told the outlet it appears they will be filed.

The outlet further reported that after Jace ran away, he reportedly told them that David, who is his stepdad, had assaulted him. He also reportedly appeared to have visible marks on his neck and arm, which made the investigation more serious. There’s also a claim that there’s video of the alleged assault and cops have it in their possession. HollywoodLife reached out to Jenelle’s team for comment but have yet to receive a response.

The latest news about Jenelle and David comes after Jenelle regained custody of Jace from her mother, Barbara, earlier this year. The caring grandmother took custody of her grandson years ago after Jenelle was unable to properly care for him. In June, the mother and daughter seemed to be on good terms when they were spotted on a family vacation together.

In August, Jenelle made headlines when she reported Jace as missing in the area of her North Carolina home. “As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” she told TMZ in a statement that afternoon. The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department confirmed he was later found safe.

Jace was reportedly reported missing again in September, which marked three times in a month he reportedly ran away. Local law enforcement was reportedly called to Jenelle and David’s home after the teen reportedly “snuck out” of her home through a window. Jenelle, who is also the mother of Kaiser Orion, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley Jolie, 6, with David, also reportedly told the police that her son didn’t have his phone with him at the time.