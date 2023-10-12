Janelle Pierzina Accuses Dani Donato of Pregaming Before ‘Big Brother 22’: ‘The Truth Is Finally Out’

Image Credit: CBS

It’s been three years since Big Brother 22 and fans still want to know the truth about who pregamed before the all-star season that was won by Cody Calafiore. Well, Janelle Pierzina seemingly set the record straight about the whole situation with a series of bombshell tweets on October 12. Janelle, who was evicted third on the 2020 season of the CBS reality show, defended Cody and Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and blamed Daniele Donato for the alleged pregaming that went on behind the scenes.

“It’s been three years so I finally want to address the pre-gaming regarding BB22,” Janelle began her first tweet. “It’s sad to see Cody and Derrick dragged for pregaming when it wasn’t them. I’ve been silent for too long, because I’ve been protecting this person. The person responsible for the pre-gaming is Danielle Donato.”

“I once considered her a friend,” Janelle said about the Big Brother 8 runner-up, “which I know was foolish. She called me to pregame. She asked me if i knew anyone doing the show and I said no I didn’t. Because the only person I talk to is Rachel [Reilly], and Rachel can’t do it because she’s pregnant.”

Janelle went on to claim that Dani asked her who she wanted to target before they went on season 22. Janelle said she didn’t tell Dani any names but that she knew that “everything” she said was being told to Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel, whom Janelle had prior beef with from The Amazing Race 31.

“I told her that no matter what I would not go after her,” Janelle said about Dani. “Again, she was the only person I spoke to! She obviously did not want to work with me, she was just getting info for Franzel. They targeted me day one on the feeds. If you want someone to blame to ruining Small stars, blame Daniele. That’s all I have to say on this matter, and I’m so glad the truth is finally out.”

The Big Brother 22 drama reignited online after Cody appeared on The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp podcast and denied that he pregamed his winning season. Janelle said on Twitter that Cody’s interview sparked her to finally speak out three years after the season ended.

“I’m just sick of protecting someone who never had my back,” Janelle wrote in another tweet, referring to Dani. “I couldn’t say it after the season wrapped, because I was under contract. Today on my Twitter timeline people are calling Cody a cheater which isn’t further from the truth. It was always Dani.”

While Janelle was an early target on BB22, Dani made it deep in the game thanks to her strong alliance with Cody and Nicole. However, Cody ultimately turned on Dani and she was evicted during the triple eviction in 7th place. Cody made it to the final two and beat Enzo Palumbo in a unanimous jury vote.