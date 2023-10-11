Ryan Seacrest Reveals Why He ‘Quickly’ Left Kris Jenner’s Bathroom & ‘Panicked’ After Visit to Her Home

Image Credit: James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest, 48, told a memorable and hilarious story about a time he visited Kris Jenner‘s house, on the new episode of Kelly Ripa‘s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera. The former host of Live with Kelly and Ryan told his former co-host that he had an incident in which he “quickly” left the reality star’s bathroom because he “panicked” after clogging the toilet. He had already told the story to Kelly back in 2019, but she urged him to tell it again.

“I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it’s an] all black toilet,” he recalled before explaining that he was nervous there could be a camera in the bathroom because there were many cameras in the “common areas” of her home. “So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet,” he continued.

Ryan went on to say that after he noticed the water from the clog had “overflowed up to the seat level,” he “panicked” and couldn’t stop sweating. “Then it began to settle down, but I quickly got out,” he added.

Kelly kept the story going by talking about how Ryan had to “retrieve” what he “put in [the toilet],” which caused one of her co-hosts to ask if a “ladle” was involved. “It wasn’t a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used,” Ryan explained. “There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle. You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!”

The first time Ryan publicly talked about the incident with Kelly, he joked about how Kris and/or her kids, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, would react, according to PEOPLE. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, ‘I think your toilet has got a problem?’” he hilariously said at the time.