Diane Kruger Shares Rare Video of Adorable Daughter Nova, 4, With Dad Norman Reedus

Image Credit: Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus recently took their daughter Nova, 4, on a fun adventure in New York City. Diane, 47, shared an Instagram clip on October 10 of Nova wearing a red firefighter helmet while walking beside her dad on the streets of the Big Apple. Norman, 54, was in conversation with Nova as he looked back and laughed at the camera. The Walking Dead star then turned back towards his adorable daughter and grabbed her hand as they kept walking.

Diane seemingly took the sweet video of Norman and Nova on their family night out. The German actress captioned the clip, “NYC Strong @fdny ❤️🌈🙏. Thank you for all you do and especially for making Nova’s night ❤️.”

Nova was dressed in a small white coat and a blue skirt with pink socks and white sneakers. She had her blonde hair styled in cute pigtails behind her head. Norman, meanwhile, wore a black shirt with dark jeans and black shoes and had a drawstring bag on his back. Diane did not appear in the video.

Diane and Norman have been together since 2016 and are very private about their relationship. However, they are often times spotted on walks with their little girl, who was born in November 2018. Diane was photographed pushing Nova in a stroller with a see-through top in Paris back in April. Earlier that month, the Inglorious Basterds star gave a glimpse of Nova from the back in an Easter-related photo. They were both walking outside on what appeared to be wet ground as Nova wore a bunny backpack.

Back in May 2022, Diane talked about how much she loves being a mother in an interview with People. “I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing,” Diane said. She also explained how it’s been “wonderful to rediscover firsts” since she became a mom. Diane also said that Nova “was a surprise” but she’s “grateful” that she had a child. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. She’s changed my world and the way I look at everything,” she said.

While Diane only has one child, Norman is a parent to both Nova and his son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23. Norman shares his oldest child with supermodel Helena Christensen, 54. They were together for five years from 1998 to 2003 before they broke up. Mingus was born on October 13, 1999.