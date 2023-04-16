Diane Kruger Pushes Daughter Nova, 4, In Paris: Photos

Diane Kruger, 46, looked comfortable and happy during a new outing with her daughter Nova, 4. The actress was photographed taking a stroll in Paris, France, with the tot, who sat in a stroller with a see-through cover over the top, and wore a tan jacket over a black top, black denim capri pants and black thigh-high boots. She also added a black baseball cap to the look as her long blonde hair was down.

Nova, who kept herself hidden from cameras during the outing, appeared to be wearing a white coat, pastel leggings, and black and white boots. At one point, the proud mom, who shares the little girl with Norman Reedus, flashed a smile to nearby cameras as she enjoyed the cool weather. The captured moment was a rare one since both Diane and Norman tend to keep their family life as private as possible.

Diane’s latest outing with Nova comes just a couple of days after she wowed at a celebrity event in an eye-catching fashionable outfit. The beauty took to her Instagram page to share photos from the fun time as she donned a black long-sleeved turtleneck top and a black and red tutu-style skirt. She paired it with red PVC boots that covered her entire legs and were silver at the tips and held a matching purse as her blonde hair was pulled back.

In addition to the red carpet and backstage photos, Diane shared close-ups of herself in a car on the same day. She was looking out the window in one, and in the mirror of her makeup powder compact case, in another. “Parisian nights,” she captioned the gems along with a red heart emoji.

The talented star also gave a glimpse of Nora from the back in a Easter-related photo. They were both walking outside on what appeared to be wet ground as Nora wore a bunny backpack. “My favorite bunny,” Diane captioned the cute post.