Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo Of 3-Year-Old Daughter On Family Beach Day

Diane Kruger & her daughter soaked up the sun in a recent Instagram photo as the loving mom noted how much they were missing ‘papa’ Norman Reedus.

Diane Kruger, 45, and her baby are the cutest little beach bunnies! The Inglourious Basterds actress showed up to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare, sweet photo of herself and her daughter, who was born in November 2018.

In the photo, Diane sat on the beach at the mouth of the ocean in a pink-and-black leopard print one piece suit, accessorizing her beach day look with a pink bucket hat and white-rimmed sunnies. Her three-year-old sat in her lap in a pink one piece bathing suit, looking out at the ocean.

“Where you at papa?” the actress captioned the post, shouting-out her hubby-to-be Norman Reedus, 53. “We girls miss you 🥰😢,” she adorably concluded, added.

“Papa” then showed up in the cutest way possible, writing “Nightshoots. miss u both ❤️“ in the comments. The actor was of course referring to filming for The Walking Dead, which is in its 11th and final season. Looks like he’s staying close to his girls even when he’s far away!

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” The 355 star told The Sunday Telegraph during a recent interview. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so.”