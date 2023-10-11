Al Pacino Reportedly Once Claimed Madonna Stuck Her Tongue in His Ear After Dinner in the 70s

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Madonna reportedly didn’t beat around the bush after meeting Al Pacino back in the 1970s. The Godfather icon, now 83, allegedly once claimed the “Vogue” singer, now 65, slipped her tongue into his ear after a group dinner with pals in New York City — and it all went down sometime between 1978 and 1979. Per Insider, Ed Setrakian, a colleague of Al’s, allegedly drove everyone home after dinner, which was when Madge made her move. She called “attention to her mouth” by chewing gum in a “slow, deliberate manner,” Al allegedly later told Ed, according to Mary Gabriel‘s expansive biography Madonna: A Rebel Life.

“That friend of your daughter’s stuck her tongue in my ear,” Al allegedly told Ed, according to Ed’s daughter, Whitley Hill, a former roommate of the pop star. “When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!” It’s worth noting that at the time, the pop legend hadn’t yet become famous — she was still attempting to carve out a career as a modern dancer and working at Dunkin Donuts. Al was already a legitimate powerhouse in Hollywood, having starred in the first two Godfather films and Serpico.

Al and Madonna weren’t quite done with each other yet, however. They’d go on to star together in Dick Tracy in 1990, at the height of Madonna’s fame. The actor played Bad Boy Caprice opposite Madonna’s Breathless Mahoney in the noir flick. And Madonna would famously engage in a brief romance with the movie’s marquee star, Warren Beatty.

Al and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, welcomed a baby boy — his fourth child — on June 6. Madonna was hospitalized later that same month for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.” However, she’s recovered and is now prepping to begin her Celebration World Tour in London on Saturday, October 14.

Madonna: A Rebel Life hits shelves Tuesday, October 12.