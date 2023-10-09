Heather Graham, 53, Stuns in Black Bikini on Italian Getaway With John de Neufville

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Heather Graham is always posting some sort of sexy photo to social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old rocked a tiny black triangle bikini while taking a dip in the ocean in Italy while on vacation with her beau, John de Neufville.

In the slideshow, captioned, “Italian Getaway ❤️🇮🇹🍦🍋🍕💋 #amalficoast,” Heather showed off her rock-hard abs in a plunging black triangle bikini top that showed off major cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the sides of her hips, revealing her toned legs. Heather was swimming in the ocean in the photo so she opted out of any makeup and had her blonde hair slicked back and wet.

Aside from this sexy look, Heather also posted a photo recently from a Greek vacation rocking yet another sultry bikini. This time, she opted for a bright red string bikini that featured a tiny top and matching high-rise bottoms that tied on the sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and flip-flops.

Another one of our favorite swimsuit photos from Heather was while she was on vacation in Jamaica. Heather posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a white string bikini that put her incredibly toned body on full display. Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts.” In the photos, Heather wore a white string bikini featuring a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that tied on the sides, showing off her long, toned legs. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and straight while a pink lip tied her look together.