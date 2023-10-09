Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Using Her Oscar Statuette as a Doorstop: ‘It Works Perfectly!’

Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, candidly chatted with Vogue on October 9 for their “73 Questions” segment and oddly showed off her Oscars award. When the interviewer entered the starlet’s garden, they pointed out the golden statuette on the floor. “What a beautiful Academy Award!” they exclaimed, to which she replied, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!” Gwyneth won her only Oscar award in 1999 for her work in Shakespeare in Love, per her official IMDb.

Soon after the clip of her using the prestigious acting award as a doorstop landed on social media, many of her fans and haters alike took to the comments to react. “Talk about unappreciative,” one fan wrote via X (Twitter), while another quipped, “the audacity.” Meanwhile, a third follower threw shade at the 51-year-old. “I got a lot to say about Gwyneth but for the sake of her fans I’m gonna keep my mouth shut,” they wrote. Despite the criticism, a few of her fans came to Gwyneth’s defense. One fan called her a “savage” while another claimed she is a “legend.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth went on to reveal the “best” beauty advice she received from her mom, Blythe Danner, 80. “Probably to keep it simple,” the proud daughter admitted. She also touched upon the best lesson she learned about marriage from her parents. Gwyneth chuckled and said that she learned to “stick it out” when it comes to relationships. Blythe was married to Bruce Paltrow from 1969 until his death in 2002.

The Iron Man star went on to discuss motherhood during the video interview with the fashion outlet. Gwyneth has welcomed two kids with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, 46. When asked what the “biggest surprise” about “motherhood” has been, the mother-of-two revealed it was “how much love” she carries inside of her. She is a mother to one daughter Apple, 19, and her son, Moses, 17. Gwyneth later revealed what traits that her kiddos inherited from her. “I think Moses got his deliberation from me and Apple, her sense of humor,” she gushed.

Gwyneth’s interview with Vogue occurred in celebration of her company’s 15-year anniversary. The founder of Goop revealed that her original mission was for the wellness and lifestyle brand “to connect people to fantastic information.” She added that she believed it would make “their lives better and more interesting.” Although she confirmed that Goop’s mission is “absolutely” still the same, in the future Gwyneth hopes to expand to more countries.