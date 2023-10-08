Tom Holland Sweetly Kisses Zendaya on London Stroll in Rare PDA Photos

Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Tomdaya takes a Sunday stroll! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted looking more in love than ever during a walk in London on October 8. Zendaya, 27, had her arm wrapped around Tom’s shoulder, and their hands were sweetly interlocked in PDA photos seen on Daily Mail.

At one point during their stroll, Tom, 27, kissed Zendaya’s hand that was interlocked with his. They held onto each other the whole time. Tom and Zendaya don’t usually show a lot of PDA when they’re in public, but when they do, they make our hearts melt.

Tom and Zendaya went for ultimate casual vibes on their latest outing. The Euphoria star wore a cropped gray sweater and black pants. Tom stepped out in a black sweater and dark blue pants.

The couple recently took a trip to a U.K. animal shelter in Battersea. The Spider-Man star posted a sweet photo of Zendaya cradling a precious puppy. Tom and Zendaya played with puppies while rocking hazmat suits.

Tom and Zendaya have been together since 2021 after they first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya recently had to address engagement rumors after posting a photo that included her wearing a ring on that finger.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” Zendaya laughed on her Instagram Story. “I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!”

Initially, the Hollywood power couple was extremely private about their romance. Over the past year, Tom and Zendaya have opened up their relationship to the world a bit more. Over the summer, they were spotted at Beyoncé’s concerts in Poland and Los Angeles. They also took a trip to Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland, California, and participated in a local school event.

Once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and a script is finalized, Tom and Zendaya are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in the fourth Spider-Man movie. The third film in the current Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became the 7th highest-grossing movie of all time after its release in 2021.