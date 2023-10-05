Tom Holland Shares Sweet Photo of Zendaya as They Play With Puppies

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Puppy love! Tom Holland gifted fans with a sweet snap of girlfriend Zendaya snuggling puppies in an adorable new Instagram post. In the last pic of the October 5 photo collection, the 27-year-old Emmy winner rocked a white and blue hazmat suit as she sat on the ground in a stark facility and snuggled with a tiny brown puppy. She wore protective latex gloves as well as she smiled down at the critter. Another photo showed a pile of newborn puppies squirming around, and yet another showed Tom himself doting on the babies. “Puppies,” he captioned the post.

Battersea Dogs & Cats, a U.K. pet rescue organization, thanked the famous pair for visiting the facility in the comments thread. “Thank you for visiting!” they wrote, alongside dog and blue heart emojis. Many of Tom’s 66.4 million fans on the platform were there for the pics. “We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it,” gushed a follower, while another remarked, “I will never get tired of tom x puppies content.”

Others were fully enamored with the Euphoria beauty’s pic. “Idk why but the last pic where Zendaya is holding puppy is so cute,” confessed a follower, with another writing, “the puppy sleeping in Zendaya’s arms,” alongside a teary-smile emoji.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars have been intensely private about their relationship, though of late they’ve shared more content, giving fans a glimpse into their romance. On September 1 the actor took to Instagram stories to celebrate her birthday by sharing a hilarious pic of his good-natured girlfriend giving a “thumbs up” in diving gear. “My birthday girl,” he wrote over the photo, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The same day, he shared a pic of Zen walking two leashed dogs in a park. He affectionately captioned the snap with a row of heart eye emojis.