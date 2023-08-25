Zendaya Shares Rare Tom Holland Photo As Couple Visits Oakland

Zendaya, 26, is Tom Holland‘s biggest fan! The Euphoria star shared a rare photo of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor via her Instagram Story on Aug. 25, as the couple visited her hometown in Oakland, CA. In the snapshot, Tom appeared to be playing basketball with an Oakland Hoops t-shirt on. Behind him, the Hoop Bus was on display, which belongs to the local non-profit organization.

Tom Holland e Zendaya via Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/pt3KMjk4YM — Tom Holland Brasil (@tomhollandbr) August 25, 2023

The duo reportedly visited West Oakland Middle in support of the organization, Project Backboard. Later, a fan account shared a video of Tom giving a speech to the students via Twitter. “It was a pleasure meeting you all thank you for having us,” the 27-year-old said amongst the crowd. He concluded the speech by seemingly saying that they would stop to take photos with everyone before they left. “Alright y’all!”, his girlfriend exclaimed before she handed off the mic to someone else.

Later, the official account for HoopBus took to Instagram to share a video of Zendaya playing basketball with the students. The 26-year-old starlet tossed the basketball into the air and allowed someone to grab it in the middle of her toss and shoot it into the hoop for her. Many fans took to the comments to react to seeing the Disney darling shooting hoops. “That’s wild zendaya threw you a lob,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “No way!!!! so jealous I love her.”

Zendaya & Tom Holland visiting West Oakland Middle as part of Project Backboard! pic.twitter.com/JxWdo75Kr5 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) August 25, 2023

Z and Tom’s visit to Oakland comes just two days after her ELLE cover was published. For the Sept. issue of the mag, she looked stunning in a fiery red lingerie ensemble by Dilara Findikoglu and completed the look with a white fur coat. In a separate photo for the fashion outlet, Zendaya rocked a black cutout backless Dundas dress with Christian Louboutin heels. Not only did she look fierce in the outfits, but she also opened up about her romance with Tom.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told the outlet. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” The UK native and Zendaya were first linked to each other in Jul. 2021 after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles, per US Weekly. Most recently, her beau revealed that he is “in love” during a Jun. 2023 interview with Unilad.