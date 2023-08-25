Zendaya Shares Rare Tom Holland Photo As Couple Visits Oakland

The 'Euphoria' star took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 25 to share a rare photo of her beau amid their visit to her hometown of Oakland.

August 25, 2023 9:21PM EDT
Zendaya shares photo of Tom Holland in Oakland
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Loved-up pair Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen leaving along with Zendaya's stylish Law Roach from Venice Marco Polo Airport after the couple spent a few days of romance in the city of love. American Actress Zendaya had attended the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale. Pictured: Tom Holland - Zendaya BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Zendaya, 26, is Tom Holland‘s biggest fan! The Euphoria star shared a rare photo of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor via her Instagram Story on Aug. 25, as the couple visited her hometown in Oakland, CA. In the snapshot, Tom appeared to be playing basketball with an Oakland Hoops t-shirt on. Behind him, the Hoop Bus was on display, which belongs to the local non-profit organization.

The duo reportedly visited West Oakland Middle in support of the organization, Project Backboard. Later, a fan account shared a video of Tom giving a speech to the students via Twitter. “It was a pleasure meeting you all thank you for having us,” the 27-year-old said amongst the crowd. He concluded the speech by seemingly saying that they would stop to take photos with everyone before they left. “Alright y’all!”, his girlfriend exclaimed before she handed off the mic to someone else.

Later, the official account for HoopBus took to Instagram to share a video of Zendaya playing basketball with the students. The 26-year-old starlet tossed the basketball into the air and allowed someone to grab it in the middle of her toss and shoot it into the hoop for her. Many fans took to the comments to react to seeing the Disney darling shooting hoops. “That’s wild zendaya threw you a lob,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “No way!!!! so jealous I love her.”

Z and Tom’s visit to Oakland comes just two days after her ELLE cover was published. For the Sept. issue of the mag, she looked stunning in a fiery red lingerie ensemble by Dilara Findikoglu and completed the look with a white fur coat. In a separate photo for the fashion outlet, Zendaya rocked a black cutout backless Dundas dress with Christian Louboutin heels. Not only did she look fierce in the outfits, but she also opened up about her romance with Tom.

Zendaya & Tom Holland in Oakland
Zendaya & Tom Holland have been linked to each other since 2021. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told the outlet. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” The UK native and Zendaya were first linked to each other in Jul. 2021 after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles, per US Weekly. Most recently, her beau revealed that he is “in love” during a Jun. 2023 interview with Unilad.

