Zendaya Wears Red Lingerie & Stilettos For Revealing Interview About Tom Holland & More

August 23, 2023
Zendaya strikes again and this time she commanded the cover of Elle’s September 2023 issue. The 26-year-old looked amazing on the cover in a sparkly black embroidered cutout mini dress that put her toned legs on full display. In another photo from the shoot, Zendaya showed off her incredible figure in red lingerie and stilettos.

zendaya
Zendaya in a Michael Kors Collection coat, lingerie by Dilara Findikoglu, jewelry by Bulgari & Christian Louboutin pumps. (ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein)

On the cover, Zendaya rocked a sleeveless black Louis Vuitton mini dress that was covered in beading and completely cut out. Through the holes in the dress, you could see her toned figure while her long legs were the star of the show. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels, pointed-toe black and red Louis Vuitton pumps, a bold red matte lip, and a long slicked-back braid.

While Zendaya’s cover was stunning, it was the photo of her in red Dilara Findikoglu lingerie that truly took the cake. In the photo, Zendaya wore the coned bra with a pair of matching low-rise panties, while her rock-hard abs were front and center. On top of her lingerie, she rocked a super fluffy, oversized white furry Michael Kors Collection coat and she topped her look off with black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

zendaya
Zendaya on the cover of ‘Elle’ in a Louis Vuitton mini dress, Bulgari jewelry & Louis Vuitton pumps. (ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein)

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Zendaya posed with her back to the camera as she rocked a black cutout backless Dundas dress with dangling diamond Bulgari earrings. From there, her outfits just kept getting better and one of our favorites was her skintight black strapless leather Ralph Lauren Collection gown with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Other photos of Zendaya pictured her in a blue belted Sergio Hudson mini dress, a Valentino dress with a collared neckline, a LaQuan Smith mini dress, a white and black corset lace dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, a red leather jacket and skirt from Alexander McQueen, a JW Anderson trench with a sheer lace Simone Perele beneath, and so many more.

zendaya
Zendaya wore this LaQuan Smith mini dress with Bulgari jewelry & Christian Louboutin pumps. (ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein)

Not only did Zendaya look gorgeous in the photoshoot, but she also discussed her relationship with Tom Holland, and how she feels about getting photographed together in public. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.” She continued, “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” You can read the full interview when the magazine hits newsstands on August 29.

