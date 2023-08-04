Zendaya Opens Up About Steamy Sex Scenes Full Of ‘Tension’ In Her New Movie

Zendaya opened up about how much sex there’s going to be in her upcoming film Challengers. In a new interview with Empire, the 26-year-old Emmy winner said things get very steamy in Luca Guadagnino‘s tennis film that explores a love triangle between herself, Mike Faist, 31, and Josh O’Connor, 33,

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” Zendaya said in the August 1 interview. “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes,” she added.

Josh said in the interview that “the tennis is the sex” in the 2024 film. “Those moments are so sexy,” the British actor continued. “The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

In Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis phenom turned coach. Mike plays Art Duncan, Tashi’s husband and mentee, while Josh plays Patrick, Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and Art’s former best friend. As you can guess, there’s an extremely complex dynamic between the trio.

The first trailer for Challengers that came out June 20 teases the steamy scenes between Zendaya and her handsome co-stars. In a moment from their younger years, Tashi enjoys both Art and Patrick kissing her, as they all share a hotel room. The film is rated R, which makes sense after seeing the trailer.

Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino directed Challengers. He’s best known for his films Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones and All, which all feature sex scenes. Luca praised Zendaya’s work in the tennis movie when they filmed it in 2022. “She’s wonderful. I mean, wow,” Luca told Variety. “We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”

Luca also called the Euphoria star “a remarkable filmmaker” when he chatted with Interview. “She is a woman in command and at the same time, she is totally ready to become, to change, to be convinced to do something different. She’s super smart. I truly admire Zendaya,” he said.

Challengers will be released April 26, 2024. The film recently shifted from its September 15, 2023 release and 2023 Venice Film Festival premiere due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike,