Zendaya Shows Off New Bouffant Hair Makeover In New Selfie: ‘A Little Refresh’

Zendaya is always switching up her hairstyle and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 26-year-old posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram showing off her new voluminous bouffant hairstyle and it’s perfect for the upcoming fall season.

Zendaya posted the photo with the caption, “Needed a little refresh,” while she had her dark hair down in a super fluffy blowout with the ends flipped up around her shoulders while parted to the side. Zendaya’s hair was done by hairstylist, Sarah Shears and it suited Zendaya perfectly. The Euphoria actress styled her hair with a fitted white cropped T-shirt, which she wore without a bra, and paired it with a pair of baggy low-rise blue jeans. Zendaya’s toned abs were on full display in the look and she accessorized with a brown leather belt that cinched in her waist as well as a rope medallion necklace from Kizzmet Jewelry.

Zendaya has been rocking shorter hair all summer compared to her longer, curly hair. Aside from this look, earlier in the summer Zendaya attended the opening of Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome when she had her brown hair down in loose, voluminous curls while parted to the side. A glossy brown lip and sultry smokey eye tied her look together. As for her outfit, Zendaya was set to attend the event wearing a dress, however, the dress got lost on its way to her so she threw on a sparkly suit at the last minute and it was stunning.

Instead of a dress, Zendaya wore a black sparkly Valentino suit with an oversized blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. Tucked into her pants, she wore a black sheer mesh tank top that was completely see-through revealing her toned abs. She styled the two-piece with pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Black So Kate Suede Pumps and dangling diamond earrings.