Zendaya Slays In Sheer Bedazzled Top After Her Dress Gets ‘Lost In Transit’ Before Event

It’s no secret that Zendaya is a serious fashionista and she proved that at the opening of Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on June 8. The 26-year-old was set to attend the event wearing a dress, however, the dress got lost on its way to her so she threw on a sparkly suit at the last minute and it was stunning.

For the event, Zendaya rocked a black sparkly Valentino suit with an oversized blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. Tucked into her pants, she wore a black sheer mesh tank top that was completely see-through revealing her toned abs. She styled the two-piece with pointed-toe Christian Louboutin Black So Kate Suede Pumps and dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, she had her brown hair down in loose, voluminous curls while parted to the side. A glossy brown lip and sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Zendaya posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” and she tagged her stylist, Law Roach. Zendaya proved that she can wear anything and always manages to pull off any look, even if it is at the very last minute.

Zendaya has been on a roll with her red carpet outfits lately and just recently she attended another Bulgari event when she stunned in a custom black off-the-should Richard Quinn dress. The dress featured an incredibly plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on display and it had a corset bodice that highlighted her tiny waist. She accessorized her classy ensemble with a Bulgari Serpenti Yellow Diamond Hypnosis Necklace and a slicked-back bun.