Tom Holland Declares That He & Zendaya ‘Are In Love’ As He Reveals How He Impressed Her

If you didn’t think the relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland could be any more adorable, consider this: The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 27, just revealed how he used carpentry to impress her. “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” he said during a recent on-camera inteview with Unilad. “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

The sweet revelation came as Tom detailed how he obtained the carpentry skills that would ultimately lead to one of Hollywood’s most epic romances. “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he said, noting that he is a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters.”

“I love it,” he continued. “I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.”

And the skill has come in handy for more than just snagging the heart of the industry’s most celebrated actresses. He admitted he once got in “a rut” with auditions, and his mother suggested he learn the practical vocation. “I basically got into this rut where I wasn’t, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I’ll get this job, I’ll get this job. And I didn’t. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth,” he told GQ during a 2019 interview. “And my mum said, ‘Look, you’re not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I’ve booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You’re gonna go, you’re gonna learn to be a carpenter.'”

“I loved it,” he revealed, adding that he’d learned how to renovate a bathroom and even fit a roof. But certainly, fixing the door of the future Dune star, now 26, made it even more worthwhile. Tom and Zendaya have been dating since at least 2021, when they were caught in a steamy kiss in Los Angeles.