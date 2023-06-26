Tom Holland Declares That He & Zendaya ‘Are In Love’ As He Reveals How He Impressed Her

Tom Holland says his carpentry skills came in handy when revealing how he and Zendaya fell in love.

June 26, 2023
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Loved-up pair Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen leaving along with Zendaya's stylish Law Roach from Venice Marco Polo Airport after the couple spent a few days of romance in the city of love. American Actress Zendaya had attended the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale. Pictured: Tom Holland - Zendaya BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

If you didn’t think the relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland could be any more adorable, consider this: The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 27, just revealed how he used carpentry to impress her.  “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” he said during a recent on-camera inteview with Unilad. “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

The sweet revelation came as Tom detailed how he obtained the carpentry skills that would ultimately lead to one of Hollywood’s most epic romances. “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he said, noting that he is a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters.”

“I love it,” he continued. “I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

And the skill has come in handy for more than just snagging the heart of the industry’s most celebrated actresses. He admitted he once got in “a rut” with auditions, and his mother suggested he learn the practical vocation. “I basically got into this rut where I wasn’t, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I’ll get this job, I’ll get this job. And I didn’t. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth,” he told GQ during a 2019 interview. “And my mum said, ‘Look, you’re not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I’ve booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You’re gonna go, you’re gonna learn to be a carpenter.'”

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

“I loved it,” he revealed, adding that he’d learned how to renovate a bathroom and even fit a roof. But certainly, fixing the door of the future Dune star, now 26, made it even more worthwhile. Tom and Zendaya have been dating since at least 2021, when they were caught in a steamy kiss in Los Angeles.

