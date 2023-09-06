Tom Holland & Zendaya Do Beyonce’s ‘Mute’ Challenge During Fun Date Night At Her Concert

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Like most of Hollywood, Tom Holland and Zendaya had a blast at Beyonce’s concert. The pair attended the September 4 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and danced along to every song. Tom and Zendaya couldn’t resist doing Beyonce’s “Mute” challenge as the singer performed her song “Energy.”

In a video posted by concertgoers Toshe Phillips, Tom and Zendaya took part in the challenge as Beyonce sang, “Look around everybody on mute.” Tom pointed his finger toward the stage, while Zendaya had her hands over her mouth. The couple, and the rest of the crowd, paused and waited for Bey’s signal. When the 42-year-old singer started singing again, Tom and Zendaya started jumping and cheering.

The concertgoer wrote over the top of the video, “POV: You just wna [sic] record the mute challenge and realize after the fact who video bombed you.” Toshe called Tomdaya the “cutest couple” in her caption.

Zendaya looked chic in a sparkly silver oversized blazer, crop top, and baggy shorts. Meanwhile, Tom kept things casual in a Beyonce T-shirt, leather jacket, and black pants. The couple was spotted chatting with Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri during their date night out.

This isn’t the first time Tom and Zendaya have enjoyed Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. The couple attended the “Halo” singer’s Poland concert in June 2023.

Tom and Zendaya have been spending the entire summer together. During their travels, they made a pit stop in Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland for a special school event. In honor of Zendaya’s 27th birthday on September 1, Tom shared an adorable photo of his girlfriend preparing to go scuba diving.

The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been dating since 2021. Initially, they were extremely private about their relationship and were rarely spotted out together. Over the last year, Tom and Zendaya have been much more open about their love with the world.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” Tom told UNILAD in a June 2023 interview. “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”