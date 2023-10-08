Janelle Brown’s Son, Gabriel, Reveals Where He Stands With Kody Amid Ongoing Rift

Image Credit: TLC

Gabriel, Garrison, and Gwendlyn Brown are starting a new chapter together. Janelle Brown’s boys and Christine Brown’s daughter reveal they’re moving in together during the October 8 episode of Sister Wives. While their moms happily come to see the apartment, Kody Brown is nowhere to be found. Gabriel, 21, reveals his current relationship status with his father.

“So at this point, our family, to use an analogy, kind of feels like we’ve all abandoned ship in different lifeboats,” Gabriel says. “Every individual mom is doing a great job at keeping their unit together. I think it’s really nice that my mom and her kids and Christine and her kids can actually maintain a really functional relationship. It gives me a lot of hope that we can still have this warm place for each other.”

Janelle, 54, is thrilled that Gabe, Garrison, 25, and Gwendlyn, 21, are moving in together. She remembers when they all lived together in one house in Utah. But then when the families moved to Las Vegas, the wives all had separate homes. Thankfully, the relationships between Janelle and Christine’s kids remained intact over the years.

Gabriel and Garrison haven’t gotten along with their father since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad because when we expressed our discontent with how things were going with COVID, I was met with, like, just a wall, and there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us,” Gabriel explains.

As Janelle’s marriage with Kody, 54, implodes and Kody’s feud with Gabe and Garrison rages on, Janelle is concerned about her sons. “I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle says. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything, and Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Christine, 51, acknowledges that the rift between Kody, Gabe, and Garrison must be “devastating” for the boys. Christine says that Kody was never there as much for her kids, but he was very close to Gabe and Garrison for a long time. Now, Kody’s bonds with Gabe and Garrison have gone up in flames. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.