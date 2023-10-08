Camila Cabello Twerks in the Middle of a Grocery Store: Wild Video

Image Credit: David Davis/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Leave it to Camila Cabello to make a trip to the grocery store a memorable one. The “Shameless” singer, 26, showed off her sexy dance moves in the middle of a Publix supermarket with her friend. Camila twerked all over the store — on a kids’ cart, in the food aisles, and as she scanned her carton of ice cream at checkout.

Camila and her friend didn’t stop there. The “Havana” songstress also decided to shake her booty in the grocery store and walked with a cane at one point. Camila set Ice Spice’s song “Deli” as the background music for her twerk-filled visit to the grocery store. Once Camila and her friend were all twerked out, they grabbed their bags and waved goodbye to Publix.

Camila doesn’t miss an opportunity when it comes to twerking. The singer posted a carousel of Instagram photos and videos from the Karol G concert in August 2023. She even shared a video of herself twerking in the crowd before dancing in the rain.

The Cinderella star recently celebrated National Taco Day with Salma Hayek. Salma, 57, posted a tasty video of her and Camila chowing down on tacos. “In London with @camila_cabello celebrating our culinary heritage on #NationalTacoDay,” Salma wrote on Instagram.

Camila released her latest album, Familia, back in 2022. She will be featured on the upcoming Trolls Band Together soundtrack and voice the character of Viva in the animated film. She sparked possible collaboration rumors with Selena Gomez after the two singers had an epic hangout session in July 2023.

Selena, 31, posted a series of photos that included Camila and Grammy-winning music producer Bart Schoudel. Bart reposted Selena’s photo, which appeared to be in a recording studio, on his Instagram Story and tagged Camila, which could be a hint that Camila and Selena are working on a musical collaboration.

Camila split from on-again-off-again boyfriend Shawn Mendes earlier in 2023. Camila and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro sparked romance rumors in the summer after they were seen at the same events, but Camila is currently single. Camila and Rauw are “not dating” according to ET. She’s living up the single life!