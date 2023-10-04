Salma Hayek & Camila Cabello Hilariously Share Tacos on the Couch for National Taco Day: Watch

Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek, 57, took to Instagram to share a funny new video that featured Camila Cabello. The gorgeous actress was sitting down on a green couch with the 26-year-old singer as they celebrated National Taco Day by devouring tacos together. She revealed they were in London, England, in the caption for the post.

“In London with @camila_cabello celebrating our culinary heritage on #NationalTacoDay 🌮,” she wrote. Salma wore a maroon sleeveless top and jeans, in the clip, while Camila wore a red and black long-sleeved dress and black boots. They both fussed over the delicious traditional food with expressive outbursts as “Bongo Cha Cha Cha” by Goodboys played in the background.

Salma’s post was met with a lot of comments from fans, and many of them complimented the duo. “Cuties!” one fan wrote along with heart-eyed emojis. “Yummy,” another shared, referring to the delicious-looking food. Others simply left heart emojis to signify their love of the post.

Before she made headlines for her tacos with Camila, Salma got attention for an outing with her daughter Valentina, 16, whom she shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 61. They attended an afterparty in London for David Beckham‘s new Netflix documentary and looked like twins. They both wore purple dresses as they were photographed outside, and flashed smiles to nearby cameras.

In addition to the recent afterparty, Valentina has showed up for many other events with her mom over the past few months. Some of them included a Gucci show as part of Milan Fashion Week in February, and the 2023 Oscars red carpet in March. In 2022, they also posed together for the cover of Vogue Mexico, and Salma opened up about how Valentina likes the same style of clothes as her.

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” she told the magazine. “Since she was little, she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Valentina then added, “The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like. I hardly notice the brand. In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”