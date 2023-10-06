‘The Voice’ Preview: Nini Iris Earns a 4-Chair Turn & Niall Horan Thinks She’s a ‘Potential Winner’

Image Credit: NBC

The Voice season 24 has found its latest frontrunner. Nini Iris takes the stage in this exclusive preview of the October 9 episode of The Voice. She sings a stunning rendition of Everybody Loves an Outlaw’s “I See Red,” and her voice immediately impresses the coaches.

Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are the first to turn their red chairs, followed by John Legend and Reba McEntire. Nini effortlessly nabs that coveted 4-chair turn. The 27-year-old is originally from the country of Georgia, but she’s been living in New York for the past 7 years.

“I’m gonna fight hard for this one,” Niall tells his fellow coaches. He tells Nini, “That was the best vocal of the day without a shadow of a doubt.” He gives her the highest praise by saying the coaches are “looking at a potential winner here.”

Reba raves that Nini’s singing is “absolutely spectacular.” Gwen tells Nini that “the confidence that you have is just super natural.”

Gwen asks Nini who she listened to growing up. Nini admits she grew up listening to Gwen, but she’s also a big One Direction fan. She reveals — in front of Niall — that she wrote some One Direction back in the day. John is a bit confused, so she explains to him what fan fiction means.

The season 24 teams are stacking up. All 4 coaches have 6 artists on their teams as they head into the next round of Blind Auditions. Standout Mara Justine is on Team Legend, while rising country star Jordan Rainer is on Team Reba.

There are 3 more rounds of Blind Auditions until the show moves into the Battles. During the Battles, each coach will have two steals to use. With the steals in play, a losing artist is available for the other coaches to save and bring onto their own team. Artists who won their battle or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.