Jordan Rainer: 5 Things to Know About The Country Singer Who Gets a 4-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

Jordan Rainer auditions in The Voice season 24 premiere.

Jordan performs Reba McEntire’s song.

Jordan is from Oklahoma.

The country singers are coming out in droves to try and impress the legendary Reba McEntire. In the September 25 premiere of The Voice season 24, Jordan Rainer takes the stage to perform one of Reba’s biggest hits.

The 33-year-old singer quickly impresses the coaches with her vocal range. Jordan definitely proves she’s got the chops to go the distance in season 24. So, who is Jordan Rainer? Get to know this talented country singer as The Voice’s new season gets underway.

Jordan Gets a 4-chair Turn

Jordan sings Reba’s song “Fancy” for her Blind Audition. Reba is first to turn her red chair, followed by Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and then John Legend. Jordan nabs the coveted 4-chair turn with her audition. John calls Jordan an “exceptional vocalist,” and Niall believes Jordan is “definitely a country star.”

When she’s asked about her song choice, Jordan says, “It represents lyrically what women do to survive, and I am a woman who has done what I’ve had to do to survive. I feel that song in every bone in my body.”

Jordan Is From Oklahoma

Jordan is originally from Atoka, Oklahoma. She tells Reba that she recently performed at Reba’s Place in her hometown. Jordan currently lives in Nashville. She moved to Nashville 8 years ago with her husband and dog.

Jordan Was Almost Kidnapped

Jordan went viral on TikTok after revealing how she was almost kidnapped in 2020. Jordan explained in her video that she walked the same route every day during lockdown.

One day, a car drove past her and stopped right in front of her. Jordan’s gut instinct told her that the man intended to kidnap her. “I knew in my gut if I had walked past his driver’s side door, that door would have opened and I would have been in a hand-to-hand combat for my life,” Jordan said on The Tamron Hall Show in January 2023.

Jordan Has Released Original Music

Jordan released her latest EP, Revolver, in June 2023. She’s dropped several singles in 2023, including “Better Liar,” “Straight Shot,” and “Painted Horses.” Her music is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Jordan Has a Large TikTok Following

Jordan has over 750,000 followers on TikTok. Her videos have garnered over 10 million likes. She discusses her music, true crime, women’s safety tips, and more in her videos.