Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger Step Out for Rare Public Appearance Together at NYC Ballet Gala

Image Credit: Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger both looked amazing as they attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday, October 5. The two actors held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center event. The pair looked fabulous as they made the rare public appearance for the star-studded event.

Diane, 47, stunned as she rocked a white Givenchy dress with a sheer silver bodice. The dress was long-sleeved with a shoulder cut-out. She also accessorized with some eye-catching silver earrings and carried a matching white purse for the evening. Norman, 54, went for an all-black look, going the opposite color of his significant other’s look. He sported a velvet suit with a matching undershirt and a black bowtie.

The National Treasure star shared a shot of them holding hands on her Instagram. “A beautiful night at the New York City Ballet with my most handsome date,” she wrote. She also shared a closer look at the dress in another post, sharing thanks to everyone who made “this night even more special.” On her Instagram Story, she also posted a selfie, writing that she was “ready for the ballet,” and she posted a photo of Norman alongside entrepreneur Lizzie Tisch and actress Molly Ringwald inside the event.

While Diane has been dating The Walking Dead star since 2016, the two rarely make public appearances together. It was reported that they got engaged in 2021, according to People, but neither has publicly confirmed whether or not they’re engaged.

It’s clear that they both are very private about their relationship, but they’ve been spotted out and about a few times, including on walks with their four-year-old daughter Nova. The pair do occasionally share photos of their daughter on social media, but they kept her name a secret in the years after she was born. Norman only revealed her name after she was three.