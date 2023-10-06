Kanye West Storms Off After Accusing Nail Technician of ‘Hurting’ Him During Pedicure: ‘It’s My Toes’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kanye “Ye” West was seen storming off after accusing a nail technician of “hurting” him during a pedicure. In the video shared by his friend Ty Dolly $ign via his Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old rapper snubbed the worker by declining he was “not gonna do the rest.”

The clip featured Ye sitting in a chair across from the pedicurist while she — whose face was censored with an emoji — clipped his toenails. Ty, 41, sat near Ye on a couch in the center of the video. Upon feeling some apparent pain during the pedicure, the “Stronger” artist pulled his foot back and said, “Whoa! Nah, I’m not gonna do the rest of it. I’m not gonna do it.”

The worker then heard trying to explain the procedure, to which Ye cut her off by sternly saying, “Oh no, I’m not gonna do it. It’s my toes. It’s my toes. It’s my toes. I’m not gonna do it. That hurt.”

“And the hands?” she asked Ye, before he barked, “Nope! Thank you very much.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper then approached his friend to continue a separate conversation with him. Ty maintained a deadpan facial expression after witnessing the uncomfortable moment.

Ye has recently made headlines for a number of different topics, among them being his ex Julia Fox’s revelations about their past romance in her memoir, Down the Drain. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Uncut Gems actress, 33, claimed she felt “weaponized” by Ye during their relationship.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Julia explained to the publication in September while adding that she “thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation,” referring to his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet,” Julia concluded. Ye has not publicly responded to Julia’s statements about him.

Additionally, a new Daily Mail report claimed that the “Heartless” artist demands his current wife, Bianca Censori, to follow his “set of rules,” which allegedly includes “never speak[ing] and wear[ing] what he wants her to wear.”

Kanye and Bianca reportedly got married in January in a private Beverly Hills wedding ceremony. Throughout the year, the couple have been seen promoting different fashionable looks. They are now in Europe, where Bianca has been posing in unique outfits for the past several weeks.