Joey King Rocks Tiny Bikini While Kissing Steven Piet in Romantic Honeymoon Photos 5 Weeks After Lavish Wedding: Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Joey King and her husband Steven Piet clearly had a fabulous time on their honeymoon in Capri. The Kissing Booth star, 24, sported a tiny cream-colored bikini as she kissed Steven, 32, as they relaxed on the beach in the photos, which the director posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 4. The newlyweds were clearly enjoying a romantic moment on the beach together.

Besides the cute kissing photo, Steven also shared another shot of them lounging in their wooden beach chairs. While Joey rocked a tiny bikini, he wore a pair of black swim trunks and shades, as he relaxed shirtless on the beach.

Steven preserved more of the photos from their honeymoon in his Instagram Highlights, showing other glimpses from other parts of Italy, the meals they enjoyed, and a few more photos from their relaxing beach days. In another photo from Capri, Steven showed Joey lying down on the beach in her bikini, and he posted another photo of himself coming out of the water on the picturesque beach.

Joey and Steven got married in a romantic ceremony in Mallorca, Spain in September. Both of the stars shared romantic photos from their amazing wedding on Instagram. “In life, what more can we ask for than to go to sleep next to someone thinking you can’t wait to do it all over again tomorrow,” she wrote in a caption. In Steven’s post, he wrote, “Only in this moment can we discover that which is timeless.”

The now-married couple got engaged in February 2022. The pair met while collaborating on the miniseries The Act, and got engaged three years later. Joey gushed about Steven’s proposal in the caption of her post. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she wrote in part.