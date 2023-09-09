Steven Piet: Everything To Know About Joey King’s New Husband

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Joey King is an actress

She married Steven Piet in early Sept. 2023

Their private wedding was held in Spain

Joey King and Steven Piet were married in a private ceremony in Mallorca, Spain last weekend, and now all eyes are on the handsome groom. Gorgeous photos of the lovebirds were released on fellow actress Kaitlyn Dever‘s Instagram page on Sept. 8, and they showed just how joyous the couple and the occasion was. From Joey’s incredible strapless wedding dress, to Steven’s classic tux, they were both picture-perfect on their special day.

Like Kaitlyn, Joey took to Instagram to share more wedding photos. In addition to snapshots that showed the bride and groom mingling with their wedding party, there were photos of them holding hands and smiling after becoming husband and wife. “Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment. We truly felt so perfectly present and soaking in every detail was pure magic,” Joey told Vogue after the wedding.

As Joey and Steven continue to embrace their post-wedding bliss, find out more about Steven below.

How Old is Steven Piet?

Steven was reportedly born in May 1991, which makes him 32 years old.

Where is Steven Piet From?

Steven hails from Chicago, IL. He was born in the popular city and grew up there during his younger years. He later left to attend and study film at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. After he finished attending, he went back to Chicago to work in the production industry before he moved to Los Angeles, CA.

What is Steven Piet’s Job?

Steven works as a director and producer. He directed episodes of Channel Zero, Briarpatch and The Act, which Joey starred in. He also co-wrote and directed the 2015 indie movie Uncle John and was a co-executive producer of both The Act and Briarpatch.

Steven also directed episodes of Peacock’s A Friend of the Family. In Oct. 2022, he took to Instagram to share photos from the series, and thanked the cast, crew and Jan Broberg, whose true story inspired the show. “The moment I read the script for the first episode written by @nickantosca, I knew I wanted to contribute to this special project – I’m so grateful that I was invited to be a part of it,” he wrote.

How did Steven Piet and Joey King Meet?

Steven and Joey met on the set of the of the 2019 miniseries The Act. He directed a few episodes of the series, in which Joe played the role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. They were first spotted on a date in Sept. 2019, when they attended a screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. They were joined by Joey’s sisters Kelli and Hunter and seemed to have a great time. The romance only progressed from there.

When did Steven Piet and Joey King Get Engaged?

Joey announced her engagement to Steven in March 2022. She shared epic engagement photos of her and her future husband posing and sharing a passionate kiss as they bundled up in cozy outfits outside. She also showed off her incredible diamond engagement ring and included a caption about the exciting moment.