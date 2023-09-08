Joey King Stuns in Strapless Cream Wedding Dress for Secret Wedding With Steven Piet in Spain: Photos

Joey King took the plunge in a gorgeous cream-colored strapless wedding gown! The 24-year-old actress and daughter of supermodel Jamie King married director and producer Steven Piet, 30, in a super-secret ceremony in Mallorca, Spain last weekend, per Entertainment Tonight.

Now, friend and fellow actress Kaitlyn Dever is sharing images of the surreal and stunning wedding, including pics of the Bullet Train actress’s epic wedding dress! In the first photo of the Sept. 8 carousel, Joey and her new groom held hands while chatting with guests, with the bride wearing a lovely plunging strapless off-white wedding gown covered in petal-like scallops and the groom rocking a black and off-white tux.

In the second pic, Kaitlyn and Joey embraced, with Joey kissing Kaitlyn on the forehead at sunset during the outdoor festivities, with the ocean sprawling out behind them. Various other photos showed the Booksmart actress enjoying the celebration with friends and other wedding guests in the picturesque locale.

Joey and Steve met on the set of the 2019 miniseries The Act, in which Joey starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Steven directed two episodes, which ultimately led to their romance. The Chicago native and his new lady first surfaced together on fun date night at a September 2019 screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, held at the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The group date was a family affair, including Joey’s sisters Kelli and Hunter and their respective dates.

The relationship progressed, and on February 2, 2022 (2/2/22, for the numerology inclined) she announced her engagement via social media. “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.” Joey’s romantic post also included a pic of her unique engagement ring, a side oval design in yellow gold.

In a birthday tribute post on May 19, 2023, she gushed, “To the man who, when I lay my eyes on him, makes my breath catch from how lucky I feel that he’s mine. How does one describe a person like you? I don’t fully know. What I do know is that the world became a better place the day you were born. Happy birthday Stevie P. Your love is my happy place.”

Things kicked into high gear in July of 2023, when Joey shared adorable video clips from her bachelorette party. Joey and her friends dressed up as famous Stevens in honor of her future husband. “Bachelorette theme. Show us your best Steven,” she captioned the video. Her pals went all out, with on-point renditions of Steve Jobs, Steve from Blues Clues, and Steven Tyler, among others.

Joey previously dated her Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Eldordi.