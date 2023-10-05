Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Hasn’t ‘Reached Out’ to Savannah Over Nic Kerdiles’ Death

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Lindsie Chrisley dropped a bombshell revelation during an October 4 episode of her “Southern Tea” podcast. The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 34, has not “reached out” to her sister, Savannah Chrisley, following her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles’ tragic death.

“In short, I have not reached out to Savannah,” Lindsie said before explaining her reason for not contacting Savannah, 26. “I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation any worse than what it already was.”

One week ago, the South Carolina native defended herself on Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast for not posting a public statement over Nic’s death.

“It would almost come across — based off of the events that have taken place with myself and my sister — for me to post something because it would feel insincere,” Lindsie explained. “And I don’t think that we should be living for what we’re posting on social media. We should be living for what we’re doing and our lives personally outside of what the public knows.”

She then recalled Savannah’s previous appearance on “The Viall Files,” where the Special Forces season 2 star pointed out that she and Lindsie don’t stay in touch.

“If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on ‘Coffee Convos,’ I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall’s podcast regarding us not having any type of involvement in each other’s personal lives, and just decided that it was best not only for her but for me not to reach out,” the former reality TV personality said.

Lindsie continued, “I have had communication with other family members who have been in communication with her and checked that way, and my heart goes out to her as it would to anybody that was in that situation.” Upon extending her condolences to her sister, the podcaster reflected on the past distance between her and the rest of her family.

“I was estranged from my family when [Savannah’s] relationship started with Nic,” Lindsie said. “And by the time I was back in the picture, Nic was still around, but they had called off the engagement, and I believe were boyfriend and girlfriend again for a short period of time, and then went through the breakup. So, I didn’t have a ton of knowledge or insight on that relationship. I can only speak to what I experienced, and it was very minimal interaction.”

Nevertheless, Lindsie is aware that Savannah and Nic “had such a love and care for each other.”

On September 23, Nic got into a fatal motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was later pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Savannah, in response, penned a touching tribute to her former fiancé shortly after news broke of his death.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you.’”