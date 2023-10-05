Selena Gomez Looks Stunning in Sparkly Silver Sequin Dress for LA Event

Selena Gomez absolutely stole the show in a sparkly silver sequin dress when she hosted the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in LA on Oct. 4.

Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in Los Angeles on October 4. The 31-year-old was the hostess with the mostess when she wore a dazzling silver sequin dress with a halter neckline.

Selena’s spaghetti strap dress was fitted on the bodice while a massive flower was fastened to her chest. She accessorized her dress with a pair of dangling diamond earrings while her hair was down in a sleek straight bob and parted in the middle.

Not only did Selena slay in this silver dress, but she also wore a stunning purple floral mini-dress. The purple floral strapless dress was covered in sparkles and had a super short hemline which she accessorized with a pair of metallic purple heels. Another outfit she wore that evening was a skintight Monse Long Sleeve Print Velvet Cocktail Dress covered in cool animal print and flowers.

Selena Gomez looked stunning in this silver sequin dress at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in LA on Oct. 4. (Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram)

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look she recently rocked a plunging pink corset top beneath a matching hot pink suit to the Music + Health Summit in LA on September 19.

For the event, Selena wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito Fall 2023 ensemble featuring a low-cut corset bustier top tucked into a pair of high-waisted pink trousers. On top of her shirt, she wore a matching oversized pink blazer which she draped off her shoulder, and topped her look off with a pair of bedazzled rainbow Betsey Johnson Kimara Black Multi heels. A pair of silver diamond hoop earrings and a diamond choker necklace tied her look together while a sultry smokey eye and glossy red lip topped everything off.

