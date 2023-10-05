Selena Gomez Looks Stunning in Sparkly Silver Sequin Dress for LA Event

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in Los Angeles on October 4. The 31-year-old was the hostess with the mostess when she wore a dazzling silver sequin dress with a halter neckline.

Selena’s spaghetti strap dress was fitted on the bodice while a massive flower was fastened to her chest. She accessorized her dress with a pair of dangling diamond earrings while her hair was down in a sleek straight bob and parted in the middle.

Not only did Selena slay in this silver dress, but she also wore a stunning purple floral mini-dress. The purple floral strapless dress was covered in sparkles and had a super short hemline which she accessorized with a pair of metallic purple heels. Another outfit she wore that evening was a skintight Monse Long Sleeve Print Velvet Cocktail Dress covered in cool animal print and flowers.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look she recently rocked a plunging pink corset top beneath a matching hot pink suit to the Music + Health Summit in LA on September 19.

For the event, Selena wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito Fall 2023 ensemble featuring a low-cut corset bustier top tucked into a pair of high-waisted pink trousers. On top of her shirt, she wore a matching oversized pink blazer which she draped off her shoulder, and topped her look off with a pair of bedazzled rainbow Betsey Johnson Kimara Black Multi heels. A pair of silver diamond hoop earrings and a diamond choker necklace tied her look together while a sultry smokey eye and glossy red lip topped everything off.