Selena Gomez Channels Barbie in Hot Pink Corset & Suit

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez has been loving corsets lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 31-year-old attended the Music + Health Summit in LA on September 19 when she rocked a plunging pink corset top beneath a matching hot pink suit.

For the event, Selena wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito Fall 2023 ensemble featuring a low-cut corset bustier top tucked into a pair of high-waisted pink trousers. On top of her shirt, she wore a matching oversized pink blazer which she draped off her shoulder, and topped her look off with a pair of bedazzled rainbow Betsey Johnson Kimara Black Multi heels. A pair of silver diamond hoop earrings and a diamond choker necklace tied her look together while a sultry smokey eye and glossy red lip topped everything off.

Selena has been on a roll with corsets recently and aside from this look, she rocked a plunging corset top in a sexy new Instagram selfie that put her ample cleavage on full display. In the photo, Selena rocked a low-cut purple corset that revealed major cleavage that poured out of the top. She styled the tight shirt with stunning glam including a sultry smokey eye, super long lashes, and pin-straight middle-parted hair. Selena’s purple corset looked a lot like the custom Undone by Kate dress that Sels wore at the VMAs after-party which she styled with Monica Vinader Nura rings, Versace Patent Leather Pumps, and an Aupen Purpose Bag.

Another mirror selfie Selena posed for pictured her in yet another corset, and this time, she wore an Are You Am I Sunniva Corset in Nude with a Monica Vinader Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace Adjustable 41. Selena tucked her tan plunging corset into a pair of high-waisted jeans and topped her look off with gold hoop earrings and gold bangles.