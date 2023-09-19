Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging Corset Top in Sexy New Selfie

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

When it comes to Selena Gomez, one thing is for sure, she is the selfie queen. The 31-year-old proved that when she rocked a plunging corset top in a sexy new Instagram selfie that put her ample cleavage on full display.

In the photo, Selena rocked a low-cut purple corset that revealed major cleavage that poured out of the top. She styled the tight shirt with stunning glam including a sultry smokey eye, super long lashes, and pin-straight middle-parted hair. Selena’s purple corset looked a lot like the custom Undone by Kate dress that Sels wore at the VMAs after-party which she styled with Monica Vinader Nura rings, Versace Patent Leather Pumps, and an Aupen Purpose Bag.

Aside from this sexy selfie, Selena posted yet another mirror selfie rocking a different corset. This time, Selena wore an Are You Am I Sunniva Corset in Nude with a Monica Vinader Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace Adjustable 41. Selena tucked her tan plunging corset into a pair of high-waisted jeans and topped her look off with gold hoop earrings and gold bangles.

As if Selena’s mirror selfies couldn’t get any sexier, she recently wore a blue floral Miaou Talia Corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. Once again, she chose not to wear pants, showing off her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a little black bow tied in the back of her hair.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Sels was her skintight black bodysuit with a super low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage. In the photo, Selena rocked the spaghetti strap one-piece that had high-rise bottoms, putting her toned legs on full display. She opted out of wearing any pants with the one-piece and rocked a full face of glam. Her dark hair was slicked back into a low bun and she added highlighter to her cheeks, intensifying her cheekbones. A pair of diamond earrings tied her entire look together.