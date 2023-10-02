Selena Gomez Sings Beautifully With Coldplay and H.E.R. During Surprise Stage Appearance

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez surprised fans at the Coldplay concert by getting on stage and singing with Chris Martin and H.E.R. The former Disney Channel star, 31, joined her fellow musicians at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 1 and belted out part of her 2021 Coldplay collaboration, “Let Somebody Go.” Selena’s vocals sounded incredible in fan videos from the concert. She wore a black outfit with silver hoop earrings and let her dark brunette hair down.

After the show, Selena posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, and wrote, “Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night!” Selena also shared snippets from her surprise stage performance with Chris, 46, and H.E.R, 26, on her IG Stories.

Selena Gomez singing ‘Let Somebody Go’ with Coldplay today pic.twitter.com/EFWsrmwtau — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) October 2, 2023

Selena took a break from music for several years, while dealing with some personal struggles, before releasing her comeback song, “Single Soon,” in August. Selena has confirmed that she’s been working on her next album and has given some hints as to what fans can expect from her upcoming music.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told Vanity Fair in February 2023. She explained that her new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Rare, is “really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, the Only Murders in the Building star hinted that her new album could contain dozens of new tracks. She said she hopes to “round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album” and teased what it would all be about.

“It’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself,” Selena told the outlet. “I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’”