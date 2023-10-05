Selena Gomez Admits She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ to Lose Her ‘Teenager’s Body’

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez continues to advocate against pressuring body image standards. The former Disney Channel star, 31, recently reflected on how “embarrassed” she felt years ago when she didn’t look like her teenage self anymore.

In the early days of her career, Selena “had a teenager’s body,” she explained in her interview with Fast Company. However, she noted that “none of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed. Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

“Then, there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram,” the Only Murders in the Building actress explained, before adding how she used to think, “’Wow, I wish my body looked like that.’”

In a rare comment about her former turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena acknowledged that at the time she was struggling with online bullying and body changes, she “had just gotten [her] heart broken.”

Since the Wizards of Waverley Place alum got her big break on the Disney Channel, she recalled how the pressure of being a role model affected her mental health.

“I grew up being a people pleaser,” Selena told the outlet. “I had a responsibility at a very young age — young people were looking up to me. I didn’t know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. ‘Well, if you’re not right, then you can’t work.’”

Over the past few years, the “Single Soon” artist has spoken out against social media trolls who picked her apart over her weight. One of her most well-known clapbacks was in a TikTok video that she posted in 2022.

“So, I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway,” Selena said, before mimicking the criticism she has seen and heard. “’You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”