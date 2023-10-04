Sia Shows Off Her Face in New Photos With Jennifer Lopez After Revealing She Got a Facelift

Image Credit: shutterstock

Sia looked gorgeous as she posed for a photo with Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday, October 3. The “Chandelier” singer, 47, and Hustlers actress, 54, both stunned as they shared a moment together. The photo was shared after Sia revealed that she had undergone a facelift during a speech at the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards.

Both women posed for the series of photos. In the first two shots, J.Lo stared down the camera as Sia smiled wide. In the last photo, the two women looked like they were having a conversation. Sia sported the colorful dress that she wore for the award show. The pink dress had a bunch of drawings all over it, including one depicting Sia’s signature blonde and black hair, which hid her face for many years. She also sported a flowery pink headpiece.

Jennifer rocked a flowing white dress and a pair of beige sunglasses. She also held a gold clutch. Both of them were talking beside a cart with some of the different Delola products, which J.Lo is the founder of. Sia also shared the photo set on her Instagram Story with a drawing of a heart over it. In the caption, J.Lo simply wrote “Limitless.”

Both women were presenters at the Daytime Beauty Awards. Sia gave plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine Award, and she revealed that he had given her a facelift. “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s**t,” she said in her speech. “I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

As for J.Lo, she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award to Tracy Anderson, whom she trained with after giving birth to her twins, Max and Emme. “I called [Tracy] at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth,” she said. “She came into my life, and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”