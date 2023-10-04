Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs in Sheer Crop Top & Sweatpants: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian, it is that she’s always showing off her fabulous figure in some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old rocked a super tiny black crop top that barely covered up her chest and styled it with a pair of high-waisted pants.

In the photos, Kim wore a skintight black long-sleeve crop top that ended just below her chest and was entirely see-through. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted loose black sweatpants, both from her Skims brand. Kim’s tiny waist and six-pack abs were on full display in this look and she accessorized with a pair of skinny black sunglasses and a pair of black pointed-toe leather boots.

Kim has been on a roll with her sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted photos of herself sitting on the floor of her closet while wearing a plunging pink bra and matching underwear. In the photos, Kim wore a Skims set featuring a plunging scoop neck bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display as it poured out of the top. The bralette had a thick white elastic band beneath her chest and she styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms. The bottoms were more like boy shorts and they showed off her incredibly tiny waist and rock-hard abs.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from Kim was at her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower. For the party, Kim wore a fitted Chanel 1995 Yellow Cropped Short Sleeve Jacket sweater with black buttons down the front and two pockets on her chest. She styled the knit top with a high-waisted, fitted black leather Frame Le High N Tight Leather Miniskirt that put her toned legs on full display. Kim topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black platform peep-toe Balenciaga Camden Sandals, and a half-up half-down hairstyle.