Josh Duhamel Reveals Why He and Fergie Divorced After 10 Years of Marriage: ‘Different Interests’

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Josh Duhamel revealed why he and ex-wife Fergie divorced after almost a decade of marriage. While appearing on In Depth With Graham Bensinger on Wednesday, October 4, the When in Rome actor, 50, admitted that fame contributed to their split.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it,” Josh explained, referring to the spotlight that came with being married to the former Black Eyed Peas member, 48. “I just missed the simplicity of who I really am, you know? … I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets. Doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

While the Shotgun Wedding star insisted that he is “grateful” for his successful acting career, Josh explained that the glamorous lifestyle was “a lot” to handle during his and Fergie’s relationship. The former spouses were married from 2009 until 2017. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

“Hollywood and L.A. and that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you if you’re not careful,” he warned. “It just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in.”

As for how he and Fergie get along nowadays, Josh explained that they “have a great relationship,” adding, “I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t. I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human.”

“There wasn’t anything wrong with it [our marriage],” the New Year’s Eve actor pointed out. “We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests. … I made peace with that part of my life [sic].”

Since Josh is from North Dakota and Fergie grew up in California, the two came from different backgrounds. Now that the Jupiter’s Legacy alum has moved back to his home state, he explained how the simpler lifestyle is more suitable for him.

“Having this place out here really allows me to get back to that kid that fell in love with nature,” he said. “Fell in love with the outdoors and being creative and just being active. If I’m there and I get caught up in that world, you start to lose track of who you are. And I don’t think I’ve ever done that, thankfully.”

Following his divorce from the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” artist, Josh married his wife, Audra Mari, in 2022. The two are expecting their first child together, while he also co-parents his son, Axel, with Fergie.

“That’s why Audra’s so great for me,” Josh gushed. “We’re both hardcore North Dakotans. We both love lake life.”