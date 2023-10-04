Brian Austin Green Admits It Was a ‘Challenge’ to ‘Understand’ His Gay Son Kassius at First

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green admitted “it has been a challenge” raising his openly gay son, Kassius. However, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 50, eventually realized that it “isn’t different” from raising a heterosexual child.

“Honestly, it was unknown for me,” Brian admitted during an appearance on NSYNC member Lance Bass’ “Frosted Tips With Lance Bass” podcast. The episode aired on Monday, October 2. “I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not,” Brian added. “To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it.”

The former Anger Management actor recalled how he and his 21-year-old “would get into these conservations” about what it’s like to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. From their discussions, Brian “really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different … at first.”

Despite his initial feelings about how to understand his son’s sexuality, Brian pointed out that raising a homosexual child “isn’t different at all” from raising a straight one.

“It’s just your choice of partner,” Brian noted. “It doesn’t affect me at all. … That’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Brian shares Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil in addition to his three other children Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also has a son named Zane, whom he just welcomed with his current fiancé, Sharna Burgess, in June 2022.

When it comes to Kassius, the former Desperate Housewives star has had a rocky co-parenting relationship with Vanessa, 54. Over the past year, the exes got into a heated exchange on social media. In February, Vanessa claimed that she and Brian “didn’t [and] don’t co-parent,” alleging that she “raised [her] son alone.”

In response, Brian took to his Instagram Stories to slam Vanessa by writing, “I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”