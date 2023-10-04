Anne Hathaway ‘Would Love’ to Work With Meryl Streep Again 17 Years After ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Image Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway would be thrilled to get to work with Meryl Streep again! While it’s been nearly two decades since the two stars filmed the iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada together, Anne, 40, admitted that she’d love to work with the actress, 74, on another project in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 3.

As Anne was promoting her new movie She Came To Me, she was asked about the possibility of making another movie with Meryl. “Oh my gosh, I would love that,” she said, as she fanned herself. “I wish. I wish. I wish. She’s very busy.”

Even though it’s not clear if another movie will be in the works anytime soon, both of the actresses did have a Devil Wears Prada reunion at the Albie Awards on September 28. They both smiled wide for a photo at the George and Amal Clooney-hosted party. Anne also complimented Donatella Versace for sponsoring the party in her ET interview. She spoke about how she admires the designer’s work. “I was already so proud to work with the company, and that coupled with the speech that Donatella gave last week in Italy about the importance of human rights and LGBTQIA rights, I’m so honored to get to work with them,” she said.

Since The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, it’s become a classic movie, with both Anne and Meryl’s performances as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestley, respectively, being praised. At the time, Meryl was already very established, having won two Academy Awards. In fact, she was even nominated for the Best Leading Actress Oscar in 2007 for her performance in The Devil Wears Prada. At the time, Anne was still a rising star, who had appeared in the popular Princess Diaries movies. She’d also appeared in the critically acclaimed Brokeback Mountain, but the movie was truly one of her major breakout roles.

In the years following The Devil Wears Prada, both women have gone on to even more success. Merly won her third Oscar in 2012 for The Iron Lady, and Anne won her first the following year for Les Misérables. When the 2006 flick celebrated its 16th anniversary in 2022, Anne shouted out costume designer Patricia Field for the iconic looks. “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield!” she wrote on Instagram. “She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”