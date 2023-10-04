Amy Schumer Shares Hospital Photo With IV in Arm & Warns Younger People: ‘Life is Coming for You’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few photos, including one of her in a hospital with an IV in her arm. The point of her post seemed to be to warn younger people about aging and she included a seemingly cheeky caption to go along with it. “Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you,” the caption read.

In addition to the hospital photo, Amy included two photos of herself all dressed up at an event. She wore a a black and purple sleeveless dress and had her hair in a low twisted side ponytail. She didn’t reveal whys he was in a hospital in the final snapshot, but it got a lot of her followers’ attention, and received over 312K likes.

Before Amy made headlines with her latest post, she made headlines for hilariously wishing her friend, Jennifer Lawrence, a “trailer trash” birthday. The funny star celebrated the actress’ 33rd birthday by posting a photo of a “trailer trash” Barbie-type doll and a memorable message. The doll had blonde braided pigtails, blue eyeshadow, a red and white plaid crop top, short shorts, and a pet pig under one arm.

“Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange,” Amy hilariously captioned the post. The epic shout-out brought on a lot of responses from her followers. “That’s who I want to be when I grow up,” one of her follower’s wrote while another called the doll “pretty.” Many others left laughing emojis.

Amy is known for making people laugh whenever she can, so her humor-filled posts come as no surprise. When the blonde beauty is not on stage in stand-up shows or on the big screen in movies, she’s spending time with her family. She has been married to Chris Fischer, 43, since 2018 and they share a son, Gene, 4, together. She sometimes shares memorable moments with the tot, who was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) last year, like in her post above.