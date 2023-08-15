Amy Schumer Wishes Bestie Jennifer Lawrence A ‘Trailer Trash’ Birthday In Wild Post: Photo

Amy Schumer, 42, showed off her funny personality with a new Instagram birthday post for Jennifer Lawrence. The comedian celebrated the actress, who turned 33 on Tuesday, by posting a photo of a “trailer trash” Barbie-type doll and a memorable message. The doll had blonde braided pigtails, blue eyeshadow, a red and white plaid crop top, short shorts, and a pet pig under one arm.

“Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange,” Amy hilariously captioned the post. Once it was published, many followers responded with various comments. “That’s who I want to be when I grow up,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “pretty.” Others left laughing emojis to signify how the post made them laugh.

Amy’s birthday wish for Jennifer comes after the two talented ladies have enjoyed a close friendship for many years. They’ve shared various memorable moments, including vacations, together and were spotted at a Billy Joel concert back in 2015. Jennifer was also one of the guests at Amy’s 2018 wedding to Chris Fischer, and Amy was a guest at Jennifer’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in 2019.

In 2021, the two friends came together for abortion rights at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington D.C. They smiled and posed for photos at the event, including a photo that showed them holding up signs that stated abortion was “essential” and people aren’t “free” if the government has “control over bodies.”

When Amy and Jennifer aren’t hanging out and have the time of their lives together, they’re busy raising their kids. They both have one child each, and try and keep their personal lives as private as possible. They still sometimes share cute posts about their little ones, though, and are regularly seen out and about with their families. In Dec., Amy was photographed giving her son Gene, 4, a piggyback ride in St. Barts, and in July, Jennifer and Cooke were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA with their son Cy, 1, and seemed as happy as could be.