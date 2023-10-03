How Many Kids Does Blac Chyna Have? Meet Angela White’s Children With Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — has made headlines for her relationship with her children and their fathers. The former Rob & Chyna star has made it a point to put her kids first despite receiving backlash from her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

Scroll down to find out how many children Angela has and learn more about her family.

How Many Kids Does Blac Chyna Have With Tyga?

Angela shares her son, King Cairo, with the “Loco Contigo” rapper. The former couple — who dated from 2011 to 2014 — welcomed their child in October 2012.

How Many Kids Does Blac Chyna Have With Rob Kardashian?

Chyna welcomed her daughter, Dream, with ex-boyfriend Rob in November 2016. She and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2017.

What Blac Chyna Is Seeking in Child Support

In July 2023, Angela filed to obtain “joint legal and physical custody” of her and Tyga’s son, noting in her filing that it was for the “best interest of the child.” The “Rack City” rapper seemingly reacted to the lawsuit while responding to an Instagram post.

“10 years later … nah … stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote shortly after Angela filed. Three months later, the former star of The Real Blac Chyna revealed in new court documents that she has been selling her “clothing, purses and shoes” to “make ends meet.” Additionally, Angela claimed that she has earned $178,000 in 2023 from her resales.

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” the Special Forces season 2 star noted in the documents. “It is only a temporary solution, as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

The entrepreneur also requested Tyga pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees. On top of this, Angela alleged that her ex has not communicated with her about King regarding his school and medical records.

Though Tyga has not publicly responded to Chyna’s lawsuit, he and Rob previously called her out for making claims about the amount of money she received in child support. In March 2022, Angela tweeted, “Single no support child support.”

“Yesterday I had to give up [three] of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support,” she wrote in another since-deleted tweet, adding, “I’m a MAMA.”

In response to a social media post that included Angela’s financial claims, Tyga commented, “I pay 40k a year for my son school [and] he lives [with] me mon.- sat. Why would I pay child support lol [sic].”

Rob also chimed in under the same Instagram post by writing, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol [sic].”

Does Blac Chyna Have Custody of Her Kids?

According to Rob and Tyga’s comments about when they see their children, it appears that Angela does not have full custody of both of her kids at the time of publication.