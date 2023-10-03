Ashley Olsen Seen Out for the First Time Since Birth of Son Otto Earlier This Year

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ashley Olsen, 37, was seen for the first time since she reportedly secretly gave birth to her son, Otto, in early 2023. The actress was photographed walking outside in New York City, NY as she went to enjoy a dinner outing and bundled up in a warm-looking outfit. It included a long gray coat with a blue and gray patterned scarf, loose white pants, and sandals.

The former Full House star also wore a black hat and sunglasses and held a black purse over one wrist. She also held her phone and flashed a few smiles as she walked by cameras.

Ashley’s latest outing comes just over a month since her baby news was revealed. The fashion designer welcomed her bundle of joy with her husband Louis Eisner, whom she married in 2022. “They’re ecstatic over the new addition to the fam,” a source told TMZ at the time.

Ashley and her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, are known for being very private when it comes to their personal lives so it’s no surprise the former decided to keep her new addition under the radar. Aside from some of their fashion events, the twins try and stay away from the spotlight as much as possible. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate said in a 2021 interview with i-D.

“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”

Their discreet preference also pertains to their fashion. In the same interview, Ashley explained that she and Mary-Kate, who have been fashion designers for years, didn’t always want people to know they were behind their designs. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” she said. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”