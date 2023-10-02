Jimmy Kimmel Recreates Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Explosive Fight in Late Night TV Return

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night television by recreating Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s explosive phone call fight.

In an Instagram clip shared on Sunday, October 1, episode, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 55, was seen sitting on a couch while talking on the phone. “Yeah, hi, I just wanted to let you know that we’re back on the air on Monday,” Jimmy began. The camera then cut to Kim, 42, from the latest episode of The Kardashians asking, “What do you mean?”

“I mean the writer’s strike is over, and the show’s gonna be back,” he said. Kim then responded, “Are you happy?” After Jimmy replied that he is “very happy” and asked whether Kim was “happy for” him, she asked, “Why would I not be happy for you?” in a raised tone.

Jimmy’s sidekick and fellow comedian, Guillermo Rodriguez, then walked in with a margarita, while Jimmy told Kim, “I don’t know, you just don’t seem that happy for me. Everyone here is really happy. It’s been 150 days since we did a show, and I’m happy we’re back at the show. But you don’t care. You don’t even like the show, I guess.”

“No, that’s where I think that you’re wrong,” Kim said before Jimmy ended the conversation by paraphrasing Kourtney’s original line, “She’s a witch — she’s an actual witch.”

Jimmy makes his official late night TV return on Monday, October 2, now that the Writer’s Guild of America strike has ended after 148 days of picketing against the Alliance Motion Picture and Television Producers. In response to his funny video, countless fans commented that they were also “happy” that Jimmy was coming back on the air. Even John Stamos reacted to the clip by writing, “Weird but GREAT!”

As for Kim and Kourtney, 43, the sisters were seen butting heads throughout the season 4 premiere of their Hulu reality series, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28. Their explosive argument resulted from their previous feud that fans saw throughout season 3 over Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana — the same brand that Kourtney used for her 2022 wedding ceremony in Italy.

Though they seemingly worked things out, the Skims founder revealed during the latest episode that she and Kourtney watched “the edits” from the third season, which featured both of them talking about each other to friends and family.

Fans are now hanging on the edge of their seats as the fourth season unfolds. During the first episode, the two sisters were seen sitting side by side during a confessional while a producer asked, “[Do you] think people are gonna be surprised to see the two of you together?” to which they only glanced at each other briefly.