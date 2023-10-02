Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Arrive Separately to Their Son Samuel’s Sports Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are still the epitome of friendly exes as they were seen arriving separately at their son Samuel’s sports event over the weekend.

The Last Thing He Told Me star, 51, was spotted walking with her 11-year-old son in Santa Monica, California, to a YMCA on Saturday, September 30, according to Page Six. While Jennifer and Samuel walked into the venue together, Ben, 51, was seen arriving alone.

Less than a week prior, Ben and Jen were photographed sharing a hug and laughing together while picking up one of their two daughters — Violet and Seraphina — in L.A.

The ex-spouses have made it a point to maintain their friendship despite separating in 2015. They were married for 10 years. After finalizing their divorce in 2018, both actors moved on with their respective partners. Ben reconnected with his former flame Jennifer Lopez and married her in July 2022. As for Jennifer, she has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalized.

In June, the 13 Going on 30 actress made headlines for wishing her ex-husband a “Happy Father’s Day” in a sweet Instagram caption.

“P.S. Shout-out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, Happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” Jennifer wrote at the time.

Ben, for his part, pointed out how he and Jennifer managed to remain a united front while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

“We loved each other,” he said in March, referring to their marriage. “We care about each other. We have respect for each other.”

Ben and Jennifer’s three children have formed a strong relationship with their step-siblings, Emme and Max Muñiz, whom J. Lo, 54, shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In fact, the Afflecks and the Muñiz kids have been spotted spending time together, from lavish trips around the world with their parents to sweet amusement park outings.

J. Lo has also witnessed the strong co-parenting alliance between Jennifer and Ben. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker even praised the Catch Me If You Can star during a 2022 interview with Vogue, in which J. Lo called Jennifer an “amazing co-parent” and acknowledged that she and Ben “work really well together.”