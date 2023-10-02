Andie Macdowell, 65, Looks Radiant in Black Bra & Leather Pants During L’Oreal Fashion Show

Image Credit: Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell looked fabulous as she walked down the runway at the L’Oreal “Walk Your Worth” Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, October 1. The Groundhog Day star, 65, looked amazing as she sported an all-black outfit and showed off an amazing curly hairstyle. She had a huge smile on her face as she modeled the look with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The model and actress showed off her midriff as she sported a black bra and shiny leather pants. She completed the look with a pair of high heels and an open, long leather jacket. She was also very animated as she made her way down the runway, waving her hands, and smiling wide. She also posed for some photos with her hands in her pockets.

Later in the evening, she joined her fellow runway models, such as Eva Longoria and Cindy Bruna in walking down the runway for a large group photo.

Andie looked beautiful in the new photos, as she showed off her gray hair with her signature curls. The model opened up about her hair changing colors in a June 2022 interview with People. She mentioned that her older sister was “full-on silver,” and she thought she looked “beautiful” with the look. “During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it,” she explained. “Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

Andie has sported silver hair for various events in recent years, and she looks absolutely stunning. The actress had participated in the same fashion show in 2022 and showed off her salt-and-pepper hair as she strutted down the runway. She showed off the look when she presented the award for Best Production Design at the Oscars in March. She was handing out the award alongside her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Hugh Grant.