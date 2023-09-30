Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Thinking About Dressing as ‘Barbie & Ken’ for First Halloween Together

Image Credit: Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 33, are already thinking about dressing up in couple Halloween costumes, according to Daily Mail. The new lovebirds have reportedly been planning on dressing up as someone or something memorable for the upcoming holiday, including Barbie and Ken, from the big hit movie this year. A source told the outlet that the singer and football player have been ejoying the “whirlwind” that’s surrounded their romance.

“The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,” the source shared. “He wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.”

Heidi Klum has also said she would “love” to invite Taylor and Travis to her annual Halloween bash, which has been attended by many celebrities over the years. :I would love to invite them,” the model told Daily Mail. “If they would just show up, I’m sure no one at the door will turn them away. Unless the costume is so strong that no one recognizes them, like mine.”

As far as Taylor and Travis’ plans for Halloween night, the insider said Heidi’s party is a “big option,” but they aren’t sure where they’ll go quite yet. “Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is a very big option for them to attend, they haven’t made it 100 percent, but since they have made things official in other ways that they have even started a relationship, they are really feeling it all out and they might want to make that night be the night they go, red carpet official,” the insider explained.

“This is the relationship they put themselves into, and they are prepared to see it through and see where it goes and are looking to take advantage of everything it brings on the outside along with the personal enjoyment that comes from it,” the insider added.

The news of Taylor and Travis’ possible Halloween plans comes less than a week after the “Midnight Rain” crooner made headlines for attending Travis’ football game with the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, MO. She was photographed and filmed cheering on the athlete, along with his mom, Donna Kelce, while standing in his VIP suite. They were later seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium, where the game took place, and riding off in a convertible together.